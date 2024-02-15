AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $196.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.13.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of AVB opened at $173.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

