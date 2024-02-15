Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $68.82

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.