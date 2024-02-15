Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.58.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Viper Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
