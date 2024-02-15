Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$290.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

TSE BYD opened at C$306.56 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$201.73 and a 12 month high of C$307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$282.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$257.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.