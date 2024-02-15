Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$290.77.
A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.