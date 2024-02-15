Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $20,467.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $20,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,780 shares in the company, valued at $676,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $19,320.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $19,365.00.

NYSE:DK opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

