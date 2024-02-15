Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires $12,150.00 in Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,595.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 0.54. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

