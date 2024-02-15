Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $14,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $14,107.50.

On Monday, December 11th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $12,302.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

