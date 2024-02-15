Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $15,249,356 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

