KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KREF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -220.51%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.