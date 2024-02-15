SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $17.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,214,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

