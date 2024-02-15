State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,819 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

