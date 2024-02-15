Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

