State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

