State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 204,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

