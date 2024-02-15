State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,077 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

HALO stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

