Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

