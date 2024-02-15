Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Director Acquires $32,500.00 in Stock

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Embecta Trading Up 2.0 %

EMBC opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMBC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

