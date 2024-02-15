Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,557. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

