Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Drops By 31.5%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 26.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Stock Up 2.8 %

GRPH opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

