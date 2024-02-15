Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director Owen Ryan Buys 10,000 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

