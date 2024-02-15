Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Major Shareholder Buys $113,574.12 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 86,041 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,574.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 477,972 shares in the company, valued at $630,923.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 36,374 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.12.

On Friday, December 1st, Dale Broadrick sold 250 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $470.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Dale Broadrick sold 278 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $525.42.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

BRTX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.