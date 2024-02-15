Insider Buying: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

