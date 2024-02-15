Niraj Shah Sells 1,700 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 8th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00.

W opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

