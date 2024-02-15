Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells $85,030.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

