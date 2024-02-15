Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells $85,030.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
