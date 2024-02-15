KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

KLA stock opened at $653.84 on Thursday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $661.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,999,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

