BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

