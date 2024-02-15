Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.72.
A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
