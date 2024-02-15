Scotiabank Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $59.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

MGA opened at $54.12 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

