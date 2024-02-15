Insider Buying: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CFO Purchases 11,319 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

