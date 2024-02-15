Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $289.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $373,944,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,819,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

