Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $418.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.17 and its 200-day moving average is $394.03.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
