Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $418.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.17 and its 200-day moving average is $394.03.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.