Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $226,056.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saia Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $562.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $571.64.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Saia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Saia by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.