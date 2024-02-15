Insider Selling: AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) Insider Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN – Get Free Report) insider Zuliang(Park) Wei sold 9,000,000 shares of AuKing Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$900,000.00 ($588,235.29).
AuKing Mining Limited operates as a resource exploration and development company in Australia. The company focuses on exploring copper, gold, uranium, zinc, and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Koongie Park Copper Zinc Project covering an area of 500km2 located in north-eastern Western Australia.
