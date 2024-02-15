WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.1 %
WSC stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.
Featured Stories
