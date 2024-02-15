ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,490,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.45 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

