Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

SYRE opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.85.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

