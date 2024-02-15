Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stephens upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth about $10,012,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

