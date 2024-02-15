SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $227,085.66 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in SL Green Realty by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

