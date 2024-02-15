Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $350.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.03 and its 200 day moving average is $282.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

