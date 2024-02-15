4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider David McAuliffe Sells 4,267,664 Shares

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS – Get Free Report) insider David McAuliffe sold 4,267,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$367,019.10 ($239,881.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 29.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

