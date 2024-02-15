4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider David McAuliffe Sells 4,267,664 Shares

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS – Get Free Report) insider David McAuliffe sold 4,267,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$367,019.10 ($239,881.77).
4DS Memory Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 29.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About 4DS Memory
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 4DS Memory
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 4DS Memory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4DS Memory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.