Insider Selling: Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CFO Sells 9,461 Shares of Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.