Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target at $15.61

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 2.5 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

