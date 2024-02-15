Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Decreases By 32.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETX opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

