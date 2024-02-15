Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $592,546.56 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $280.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average of $234.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $280.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.