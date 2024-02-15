Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 425,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,148,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

