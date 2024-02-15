Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

