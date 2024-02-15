Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLFD. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clearfield by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $445.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

