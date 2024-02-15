Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLFD. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield
Clearfield Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $445.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.