SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $177.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. SAP has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $181.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

