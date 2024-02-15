Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Rises By 33.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Further Reading

