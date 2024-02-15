Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 411,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other Trio Petroleum news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $87,159.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
